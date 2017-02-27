Fugitive of the week | Cornelius and Bobby Gideon

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help with information leading to the arrest of two northeast Ohio fugitives.

The Task Force is searching for 23 yea-old, Cornelius Gideon and 20 year-old, Bobby Gideon.

Cornelius is wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault, and having a weapon while under disability.

Bobby is wanted for contempt of court.

Cornelius is described as an 5'11, African American male, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

He also has a tattoo on his left cheek.

Bobby is described as 6'04 African American male weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Both are believed to be hiding in the Cleveland area, their last know address is in the 4200 block of Lee Heights Blvd.

If you have any information in reference to either Cornelius or Bobby Gideon, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available

