Fugitive of the Week: John Eskridge

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive John Eskridge.

Eskridge is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Garfield Heights Police Department for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and gross sexual imposition.

He is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for parole violations, with an underlying offense of attempted murder and rape.

Earlier this year Eskridge allegedly violently assaulted his girlfriend and two of her teenage children. Eskridge has also failed to report his change of address with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for his requirements to register as a sex offender.

Eskridge is a 37 year old black male standing approximately 5’03” and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Eskridge has ties to the Garfield Heights area, Twinsburg also Euclid. Eskridge should be considered dangerous and violent.

If you have any information in reference to John Eskridge, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.



