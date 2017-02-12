Man convicted of rape leaves before jury decision

Devante Gibbs (Photo: Lorain County Sheriff)

ELYRIA, OHIO - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Devante Gibbs.

His defense attorney says Gibbs left the courtroom for a smoke break Friday afternoon while the jury was deliberating and never returned, according to the Chronicle-Telegram.

Gibbs, 24, of Sheffield Township, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for trial.

Gibbs was on trial for rape, kidnapping, child endangering, and felonious assault Friday involving a two-year-old child.

Gibbs stands approximately 5’10” tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and typically wears his hair shaved close.

His last known address was in Lorain.

If you have any information in reference to Devante Gibbs, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411)

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.



