Parma man wanted for flipping car in attempt to kill family

PARMA, OHIO - U.S. Marshals are still searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kill his wife and son last month.

Anatoly Povroznik, 41, is wanted for felonious assault stemming from Jan. 13, when he was driving on a highway and intentionally flipped his car in an attempt to kill his wife and son. All three survived the crash.

Povroznik is described as being 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in Parma.

Anyone with information on Povroznik's location is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED.

