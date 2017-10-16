WKYC
Close

Reward offered for Conneaut man accused of raping, killing infant

WKYC 9:47 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

CONNEAUT - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Joshua Gurto.

Gurto, 37, is wanted for the rape and murder of 13-month-old Serreniti Blankenship on Oct. 7.

Serreniti's mother, Kelsie, found the baby girl unresponsive and called for help, but Serreniti died from blunt force trauma to her head and body.

Gurto, Kelsie Blankenship's boyfriend, has been charged with rape and aggravated murder in connection to Serreniti's death.

Gurto is described as being 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds with a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw. He has tattoos on his right forearm. He has not been seen since the day of Serreniti's death, when he was questioned by police.

Authorities say Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Manhunt on for suspect in Conneaut infant's rape and murder

WKYC

Vigil for Conneaut 1-year-old held as manhunt continues for suspect

WKYC

Mother's boyfriend wanted for death of Conneaut 1-year-old

WKYC

Coroner: Conneaut baby died from blunt force trauma to head and body

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories