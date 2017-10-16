Reward offered for Conneaut man accused of raping, killing infant

(Photo: Conneaut Police Dept.)

CONNEAUT - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Joshua Gurto.

Gurto, 37, is wanted for the rape and murder of 13-month-old Serreniti Blankenship on Oct. 7.

Serreniti's mother, Kelsie, found the baby girl unresponsive and called for help, but Serreniti died from blunt force trauma to her head and body.

Gurto, Kelsie Blankenship's boyfriend, has been charged with rape and aggravated murder in connection to Serreniti's death.

Gurto is described as being 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds with a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw. He has tattoos on his right forearm. He has not been seen since the day of Serreniti's death, when he was questioned by police.

Authorities say Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania.

