Washington D.C. murder suspect may be in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Authorities are warning Cleveland residents of a Washington D.C. murder suspect who may be in the area.

Elliott Starks, 34, is wanted by the Washington Metro Police Department for first-degree murder while armed. Authorities did not provide additional details on Starks' crimes.

Starks is originally from the D.C. area, but is believed to be residing in the E. 152nd and St. Clair area of Cleveland.

Starks is described as being 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and balding black hair.

Anyone with information on Starks is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED.

