Garfield Heights man arrested for raping 7 minors

Authorities arrested a Garfield Heights man for allegedly raping seven underage girls.

According to police, a 10-year-old girl disclosed to her mother in January that Scott R. Brundage, 49, had been sexually assaulting her. Brundage had been living with the family at their Stow home.

The girl's sisters later revealed they had also been sexually assaulted by Brundage.

In March, another parent reported her daughters had also been sexually assaulted by Brundage when they visited the first victim's house.

The seven victims range from ages 10 to 15.

Brundage was arrested Tuesday morning on four counts of rape, nine counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of sexual imposition and one count of corrupting another with drugs.

© 2017 WKYC-TV