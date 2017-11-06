Garfield Police seek public's help in locating bank robbery suspect

Garfield Police are seeking the public's help in locating a bank robbery suspect.

According to reports, a lone white male entered the US Bank located at 5007 Turney Road in Garfield Heights around 12:20 p.m.

The suspect handed the teller a note, indicating the robbery.

No weapon was observed and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40's, around 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a tan coat, gloves, a light colored scarf that covered everything except his eyes and a fishing hat.

Tips can be provided to the Garfield Hts PD at 216-475-5686 or the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

