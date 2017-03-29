Homicide suspect hid loaded guns under 4-year-old's bed

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

AKRON - U.S. Marshals arrested a Cleveland homicide suspect at at Akron home, where they found several loaded guns stashed beneath a 4-year-old child's bed.

Kurtis "Dirt" Fields, 33, was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Cleveland in May 2016. A 59-year-old victim was found dead inside his vehicle in the area of W. 74th Street and Colgate Avenue. In October, a warrant was issued for Fields' arrest.

Authorities recently learned Fields was hiding at a residence at the 1300 block of Nanaula Circle in Akron. On Wednesday morning, Fields was arrested at the home without incident.

Authorities also found three loaded handguns beneath a 4-year-old child's bed inside the home.

