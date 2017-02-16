WKYC
Huntington Bank robbed in Garfield Heights

WKYC 3:55 PM. EST February 16, 2017

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO - Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed the Huntington Bank at 4932 Turney Road in Garfield Heights Thursday.

The robbery occurred around 12:38 p.m. According to the FBI, the suspect passed a teller a note demanding money. After the teller complied, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-11 to 6 feet tall and about 200-230 pounds. He was under the age of 30 and wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers.

