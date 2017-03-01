Investigators seeking tips on Ashtabula County arson

Plymouth Township arson (Photo: State Fire Marshal's Office)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, OHIO - The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking information relating to the fire that was intentionally set at a vacant home located at 909 Merry Street in Plymouth Township, according to a news release.

The fire occurred around 9:40 p.m. Feb. 22, 2017.

The Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, and the investigation is being conducted in conjunction with the fire department, according to the news release.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

“Information from the public could be the missing piece to the puzzle for our investigators,” said State Fire Marshal Larry L. Flowers, in the release.

“Everything in a case could come together from just one tip, so it’s important that if you heard or saw something out of the ordinary, you let investigators know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau at (800) 589-2728.

