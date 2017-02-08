WKYC
Lakewood man charged for allegedly killing wife

WKYC 10:14 AM. EST February 08, 2017

LAKEWOOD, OHIO - Police have charged a man accused of killing his wife inside a Lakewood home Tuesday morning.

Jason E. White, 38, is charged with aggravated murder after his wife, Stacy A. White, 36, was found dead inside a Plover Street home.

Police responded to the scene when White's father called dispatch stating his son had shot his daughter-in-law. According to the 911 call, White's father took his 2-year-old granddaughter from the scene after the shooting. 

When officers arrived, Jason White surrendered and Stacy White was found dead on a bed in the basement.

