Lakewood mom pleads guilty to murdering daughter

Janet Tyburski accused of murdering her daughter (Photo: North Ridgeville Police)

LAKEWOOD - A Lakewood woman has pleaded guilty to murdering her daughter, meaning she'll spend 19 years behind bars.

Janet Tyburski suffocated her 26-year-old daughter, Rachele Tyburski, and dumped her body in a North Ridgeville field in March 2015. Rachele's body was found two days after her murder and her mother was arrested the following May.

Last January, Janet Tyburski pleaded insanity, citing she was abused by her daughter. Her other daughter, Hannah, is set to appear in court next week for a pretrial for helping her mother move Rachele's body.

Hannah Tyburski pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

© 2017 WKYC-TV