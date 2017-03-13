LIST | 12 most wanted fugitives in Northern Ohio

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force released a list of the 12 most wanted fugitives in Northern Ohio.

All of the fugitives on this list are considered armed and dangerous. Mobile Users click here to view.

Jason Montague(Lorain, OH)- aggravated robbery Shadique Robinson( Mansfield, OH)- Probation violation/weapons Lester Eubanks- Escape/murder Sherman Jackson( Warren, OH)- rape, molestation of a minor Dennis Nagle( Mansfield, OH)- sex offender/parole violation Gary Franklin(Akron, OH)- Felonious Assault Joseph Salvano ( Cleveland,OH)- Narcotics Terrell Mccullum (Lorain, OH)- Aggravated Assault) Shawn Johnson( Warren,OH)- Homicide Julian Villar ( Toledo, OH)- Bond violation, drug trafficking Raydel Herrea-Quintana ( Toledo, OH)- Probation violation/weapons Kevin Speller( Canton, OH)- Parole violation/attempted murder

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force's " Dangerous Dozen" by WKYC.com on Scribd

For larger photos and more detailed profiles of the criminals, click here.

If anyone has information concerning the location of these fugitives, they are encouraged to contact the NOVFTF toll free at (866) 4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives.

