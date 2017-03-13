WKYC
LIST | 12 most wanted fugitives in Northern Ohio

WKYC 10:57 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force released a list of the 12 most wanted fugitives in Northern Ohio.

All of the fugitives on this list are considered armed and dangerous. Mobile Users click here to view.

  1. Jason Montague(Lorain, OH)- aggravated robbery
  2. Shadique Robinson( Mansfield, OH)- Probation violation/weapons
  3. Lester Eubanks- Escape/murder
  4. Sherman Jackson( Warren, OH)- rape, molestation of a minor
  5. Dennis Nagle( Mansfield, OH)- sex offender/parole violation
  6. Gary Franklin(Akron, OH)- Felonious Assault
  7. Joseph Salvano ( Cleveland,OH)- Narcotics
  8. Terrell Mccullum (Lorain, OH)- Aggravated Assault)
  9. Shawn Johnson( Warren,OH)- Homicide 
  10. Julian Villar ( Toledo, OH)- Bond violation, drug trafficking
  11. Raydel Herrea-Quintana ( Toledo, OH)- Probation violation/weapons
  12. Kevin Speller( Canton, OH)- Parole violation/attempted murder

 

If anyone has information concerning the location of these fugitives, they are encouraged to contact the NOVFTF toll free at (866) 4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and your tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives.  

