Local gang member sentenced to 15 years for murder

Antowine R. Palmer (Photo: Cleveland Police)

A member of the local "Heartless Felons" gang will serve 15 years in jail after he murdered a rival gang member in 2015.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley announced that 24-year-old Antowine Palmer had pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Discharging into Habitation for the death of 22-year-old Arthur Davis III. Palmer had previously been convicted of several carjackings in the Tremont area.

Authorities say both Palmer and Davis were members of rival Heartless Felon sects who engaged in a violent fued in the summer of 2015. Davis drove into Palmer's Broadway sect, causing Palmer and an unknown male to open fire on the vehicle.

In addition to the murder sentence, Palmer also received 14 and a half years for the carjacking. The sentences will be served consecutively, bringing Palmer's total time to be served in jail to 29 and a half years.

