Man accused of cutting puppies' throats in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- A woman found three of her puppies with their throats cut and a fourth puppy with an injured leg Wednesday morning.

The woman said she had not been home for two days, and the dogs were in her 38-year-old husband's care.

The woman reviewed text messages she had received from her husband early Wednesday morning and "found one that was garbled but seemed to mean that he tried 'cutting the puppies' throats," according to a police report.

The Humane Society of Richland County responded to the scene, took custody of five puppies and transported them to a veterinarian for treatment.

A felony warrant on an animal cruelty charge was completed on the man, who was being treated at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a reported suicide attempt, according to a police report.

The man told officers he was not trying to kill himself.

He is in the county jail on a fifth-degree felony charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to county records.

