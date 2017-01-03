Boyfriend arrested in murder of high-profile Fort Worth business owner, socialite

Joshua Henry's mugshot, overlaid on a photo taken from the outside of the home where Nikki Blahitka was allegedly killed. (Photo: WFAA)

A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he confessed to his involvement in the murder of a Fort Worth business owner and socialite.

Police said Nikki Blahitka, a prominent figure in Fort Worth’s social landscape and owner of a high-profile roofing contractor, was shot in the head in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive on Dec. 30.

The Star-Telegram reported on Dec. 31 that a child and housekeeper found Blahitka's body in her bedroom.

Joshua Henry was arrested days later and charged for her murder. In a jailhouse interview with News 8, Henry denied that he had committed the murder. However, police said in a release early Tuesday that Henry confessed “while speaking voluntarily” with detectives on Monday.

DEVELOPING: police source ID's victim found fatally shot in the head in this home as Nikki Blahitka #WFAA pic.twitter.com/CH4VjYkcNB — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) January 3, 2017

“Henry was subsequently released by Homicide detectives, however, the FWPD Fugitive Unit maintained constant surveillance of Henry until an arrest warrant was prepared and signed into effect,” Fort Worth Police said in the release.

Henry told News 8 he had been dating Blahitka. He said the two of them went to dinner the night before she was killed, but that they got in an argument and he walked home.

Fort Worth PD spokesman Marc Povero told the Star-Telegram that the department is "considering it a case of domestic violence."

Henry was being held in the Fort Worth City Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Blahitka’s Facebook page says she is an owner at Lon Smith Roofing, a top residential roofing contractor started by her father over 40 years ago.

The Star-Telegram added the following about Henry's criminal past:

Court records show Henry was arrested for possession of marijuana on Nov. 2, 2010. The charge was lowered to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to deferred adjudication and successfully completed his probation.

Henry was arrested on Aug. 13, 2014 and charged with assault bodily injury and unlawful restraint, but in court the charges were reduced to disorderly conduct, Tarrant County court records show. He got deferred adjudication and successfully completed his probation, and doesn’t have a conviction on his record for those offenses.

