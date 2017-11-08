Man arrested after drive-thru shooting in Perry Township

Perry Township Police have arrested man after a shooting at a drive-thru in Massilon Tuesday.

Juan Benito Caro-Silva was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to reports, two trucks pulled into a drive-thru located at 3460 Lincolnway E, one truck entered the business.

When exiting, the people inside the trucks had a short verbal dispute followed by gunfire.

The two trucks then fled the area.

The victim drove himself to Aultman Hospital.

Police say further investigations led them to the arrest of Caro-Silva.

He was booked at the Stark County Jail.

© 2017 WKYC-TV