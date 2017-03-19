Man arrested after overnight police chase starts in Middleburg Heights

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man is in custody after an early morning police chase that ignited in Middleburg Heights.

Police say the driver reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before crashing the vehicle after exiting the highway near Steelyard Commons.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot before officers captured him in a wooded area near West 14th and Clark.

A woman and child were also inside the car, but not hurt.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

© 2017 WKYC-TV