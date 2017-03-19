WKYC
Man arrested after overnight police chase starts in Middleburg Heights

WKYC 6:22 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man is in custody after an early morning police chase that ignited in Middleburg Heights.

Police say the driver reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before crashing the vehicle after exiting the highway near Steelyard Commons.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot before officers captured him in a wooded area near West 14th and Clark.

A woman and child were also inside the car, but not hurt.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

