Man arrested for child porn in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 43-year-old man is behind bars on child pornography accusations.

Brian Heath Davidson was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Coach Lane in Springfield Township.

He faces a charge of pandering sexual oriented matter involving a minor, but could be charged with more crimes after additional explicit content was found on several devices from his home, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Authorities began investigating Davidson on July 24.

He is being held in the Summit County Jail.

