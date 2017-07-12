Man arrested for murder of 55-year-old Cleveland resident

(Photo: Cleveland Division of Police)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police Wednesday morning made an arrest in connection with the murder of 55-year-old man.

David Wichter, 30, is accused of shooting and killing David Anderson back on May 9. Police say Anderson was shot in the chest at his home on Elmarge Rd. His grandson found him dead on the kitchen floor.

Wichter's possible motive is not known at this time. He is currently in custody.

