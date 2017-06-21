WKYC
Man indicted for E. 185th car dealership murders

WKYC 5:46 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

The man charged in the murder of two local car dealership owners, has been indicted. 

Joseph McAlpin, 29, was indicted for the murders of Mike Kuznik and Trina Tomola in Cuyahoga County Courts Wednesday. 

McAlpin will face 25 counts including, aggravated Murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, and burglary, and cruelty to animals.

Michael and Trina, along with their dog were brutally murdered on April 14 at their business, Mr.Cars II, on East 185th Street.

The two were both shot in the head.

According to police, after breaking into the car lot and killing the couple,McAlpin  also stole a vehicle.

Following investigations, police also determined a second vehicle was also stolen. 

They are searching for leads on additional suspects. 

