Ohio man indicted in killing of woman whose body found in trunk

FREMONT - The man authorities believe killed Heather Bogle was indicted Monday on two counts of aggravated murder by grand jurors who believe the crimes were sexually motivated.

If convicted, Daniel Myers, 48, of Green Creek Township could be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Based on evidence presented at a special grand jury session held Friday, the grand jury charged Myers with being the principal offender in Bogle's 2015 death or that he killed her with prior calculation; that he had a firearm while allegedly committing the crime, and that he allegedly committed the crime with a sexual motivation.

The grand jury also specified in the indictment that based on evidence heard during the grand jury session, Myers is a sexually violent predator.

Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun said a trial jury would determine the validity of the sexual specifications added to the indictment.

Braun said Monday he does not believe Myers had a personal relationship with Bogle, a 28-year-old single mother who worked the same shift as Myers at Whirlpool.

The prosecutor did not elaborate on the sexual specifications in the indictment, saying the investigation is ongoing.

"I would not say it is a crime of passion," Braun said.

Under the indictment returned Monday, Myers also was charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, first-degree felony robbery and a third-degree felony charge of robbery, with the crimes believed to have occurred on or about April 9, 2015, the day Bogle clocked out at Whirlpool at 6:17 a.m. and was last seen alive.

The indictment states grand jurors believe there is evidence that Myers inflicted serious harm on Bogle during or after committing a theft.

The indictment's kidnapping charges state that Myers had a sexual motivation and used a gun to kidnap Bogle.

Myers also is alleged in the indictment to have destroyed or concealed evidence on or around April 9, 2015, the day Bogle went missing.

Myers' attorney, Jon Ickes, of Fremont, was unavailable Tuesday for comment.

Myers is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Sandusky County Common Pleas Court for a criminal pretrial hearing, though he is not expected to enter a plea until his case is bound over to Sandusky County Common Pleas Court, according to a court clerk

Braun said Sandusky County Common Pleas Judge John Dewey will preside in the case.

Myers remained in Sandusky County Jail without bond Monday after Sandusky County Court #1 Judge John Kolesar denied bond during a June 2 hearing.

Myers was arrested without incident June 1 after several search warrants were executed May 26 at his two mobile homes in the Emerald Estates trailer park on County Road 224 in Green Creek Township.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton told the media at a June 1 press conference that search warrants to obtain Bogle's social media led them to investigate Myers and seize evidence at his trailer home.

Hilton said the social media information and subsequent investigation into Myers and his mobile homes were reviewed by authorities for the first time recently, two years after Bogle's death.

Myers began working at Whirlpool Corp. in Clyde in 2005 and worked the same shift and was on the same production line as Bogle before the Ballville Township resident went missing on April 9, 2015. Her body was found in the trunk of her car at the Sommerton Apartments in Clyde the following night.

Bogle had been badly beaten, her hair had been cut in a jagged pattern and she had been bound at the wrist and ankles. She had defensive marks on the back of both hands and died from two gunshots through her lungs, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The family of Bogle said they were thrilled when told of the arrest of Myers.

Bruce Bogle, Heather's father, posted on Facebook, "Now you can rest my sweet baby girl," after hearing of Myers' arrest.

"We are thrilled that the new sheriff has made so much progress and we hope and pray they find whoever else may be involved as soon as possible," Sherry Hartness, Bogle's aunt from Sharon, South Carolina, said.

In addition to facing charges in the homicide of Bogle, an investigation into the 2009 death of Myers' ex-girlfriend, Leigh Ann Sluder, recently was reopened by the sheriff's office.

Sluder was found dead by Myers in her bed at the Emerald Estates mobile home park on February 28, 2009.

She had a gunshot wound to the chest and a rifle was lying next to her in the bed.

Her death was ruled a suicide.

Loriann Haley, Sluder's sister, said the family never believed Sluder killed herself, telling The News-Messenger that Sluder did not own a gun, did not like guns, and did not even know how to load a gun.

According to the Sandusky County Clerk of Courts' records, Myers previously had been arrested on separate occasions for child endangerment, domestic violence and assault.

The domestic violence charge against Myers was dismissed in 2001. He pleaded no contest to an assault charge in May 2004 and served jail time from September through November 2004, according to court records

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved