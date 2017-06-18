Man 'jumped' on way to store, later dies from injuries

Police car (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Police are hoping to find suspects after a man was jumped on his way to the store and later died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

Around midnight, police were called to a home on West 97th Street for a 49-year-old man who lost consciousness.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim told his fiancée he was going to walk to the store earlier that night.

When he returned home, his face was covered in cuts and bruises and he stated that he had been beaten up by people he didn't know. He wasn't able to say where the incident happened either.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have no suspects at this time and still don't know where the beating happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

