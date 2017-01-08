Man killed, pregnant woman injured in overnight shooting

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - A man is dead and a pregnant woman is injured after gunshots erupted in a driveway on Cleveland's east side on Sunday.

Cleveland Police officers responded to a report of gunshots at 3090 Livingston Rd. at 1:20 a.m.

While on their way, they learned that Shaker Heights Police had been flagged down at the intersection of Kemper Road and Larchmere Avenue for a man who was shot inside a vehicle.

The victims reported they were parked in the driveway of 3090 Livingston when they heard gunshots. The driver drove away, but after realizing his passengers had been shot, he flagged down officers.

A 25-year-old man, who had been sitting in the back seat, was struck in the head. He was treated by EMS, but died at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman, who was also in the back seat at the time of the shooting, was grazed by a bullet in the back. The woman, who is 16 weeks pregnant, was treated at University Hospitals and released. She is expected to be okay.

The driver, a 25-year-old male, and the front seat passenger, a 18-year-old female, were not injured in the shooting.

At the scene on Livingston Road, police found multiple shell casings from multiple weapons.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time, and the homicide remains under investigation.