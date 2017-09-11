Man robs 2 area banks on Monday, may be responsible for 5 other bank robberies

(Photo: Cleveland Division of FBI)

A suspect is wanted for the robberies of a pair of Northeast Ohio banks on Monday, and may be the man responsible for five other recent bank robberies as well..

The Cleveland Division of the FBI says the suspect, described as a male in his late 30s, approximately 5"7-5'9", 180 pounds, with a scruffy goatee, robbed the Chase Bank on Northfield Road in Bedford Heights on Monday at 1:15 p.m.

He provided a demand note to the teller, displayed a semi-automatic handgun, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Moments later, the same suspect also robbed Dollar Bank on Warrensville Center Road in Maple Heights. He again took off with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is believed to have driven a red four-door sedan and may be responsible for at least five robberies in Northeast Ohio.

If you have any information about the suspect or these robberies, contact the Bedford Hts Police Dept, the Maple Hts Police Dept or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

