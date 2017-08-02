Man sentenced to 22 years for Bedford nightclub shooting

(Photo: Bedford Police Department)

BEDFORD - The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Bedford nightclub on New Year's Eve pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 22 years behind bars Wednesday.

John Word, 35, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder and felonious possession of a firearm for the death of Trevis Stephens, who was shot and killed at Club 228.

Word was sentenced to 22 years with no chance of parole. He is still facing a federal holder for previous crimes.

