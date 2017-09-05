Man shot at Taco Bell on Cleveland's west side, no arrests made

Taco Bell located on W. 117 and Franklin Blvd. in Cleveland (Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Police are investigating after a male was shot at a Taco Bell early Wednesday morning.

Authorities on scene say two males were allegedly attempting to rob the restaurant located on W. 117th Street and Franklin Blvd. near closing time.

One male allegedly shot his friend on accident, then fled the scene.

Officers administered CPR to the male shot inside the store.

He was then taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

Police are still looking for the unidentified shooter.

This is a developing story.

