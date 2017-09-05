Man shot during Taco Bell robbery in Cleveland
Sept. 6, 2017: Police believe a man who was shot at a Taco Bell early Wednesday morning may have been one of two men trying to rob the place. It happened at the Taco Bell at W. 117th and Franklin around closing time.
