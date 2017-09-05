Man shot in Parma, gunman arrested

PARMA - A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

It happened at a residence behind the BP gas station located on State and Brookpark Roads.

Parma Police arrested an unknown male in connection to the shooting.

The unidentified victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

His condition is not known at this time.

Police say the two men did know one another.

