Man steals truck, leads police on chase in Wooster

(Photo: Wooster Police Department)

WOOSTER - A man in a stolen Penske truck in Wooster led police on a furious chase, leaving several vehicles damaged.

Wooster Police report that the man stole the truck at the Circle K gas station at the corner of Portage and Akron Road around noon on Thursday. The man was finally apprehended just north of Smithviille after a brief stand-off.

Several photos and a complete rundown of the pursuit was posted Thursday evening on the Wooster Police Department's Facebook Page:

