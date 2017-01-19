Man steals truck, leads police on chase in Wooster

WOOSTER - A man in a stolen Penske truck in Wooster led police on a furious chase, leaving several vehicles damaged.
Wooster Police report that the man stole the truck at the Circle K gas station at the corner of Portage and Akron Road around noon on Thursday. The man was finally apprehended just north of Smithviille after a brief stand-off.
Several photos and a complete rundown of the pursuit was posted Thursday evening on the Wooster Police Department's Facebook Page:
