Man uses large knife during Willoughby Check Into Cash robbery

WILLOUGHBY - Willoughby police are searching for a suspect who reportedly used a large knife to rob the Check Into Cash on Robinhood Drive Wednesday.

Police say an employee reported being robbed at knifepoint around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect reportedly pointed a large knife at two employees and demanded "all of the 100s and 50s." The employees gave the man all of the cash from several drawers.

The suspect told employees not to move for 30 minutes or, "They will be back." He fled in an unknown direction in what police say may have been a tan Ford Taurus.

Witnesses have described the suspect as standing 5-foot-6 to 6 feet tall with a mark below his right eye. He wore a black San Francisco Giants jacket with white sleeves, orange baggy pants, a black scarf and a black and orange stocking hat.