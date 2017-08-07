Manhunt ends: Escaped Ohio inmate is dead

(Photo: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio -- The manhunt for an escaped Ohio rape suspect has come to an end.

The Paulding County Sheriff says they found the body of Branden Powell with a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Monday night.

He was found in the crawl space of his mother’s home in Antwerp, Ohio.

His suicide ends a four-day manhunt after Powell escaped custody late last week while being transported from a psychiatric hospital to a county jail.

During the escape, Powell was in leg shackles and handcuffs secured to a "belly belt" when he jumped over the seat and put the deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash. Powell grabbed the deputy's gun and ordered him to remove the restraints.

Powell, 32, was jailed last month on rape, attempted rape and sexual battery charges.

Associated Press information included with this story.

