Mansfield Police: Woman dead of gunshot wounds, baby missing

MANSFIELD — Police are searching for a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman and possible kidnapping of a baby at Brookwood Way Apartments on Wednesday night.

Dakota M. Steagall, 20, is a suspect in the death of a woman who was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside an apartment at the complex off West Fourth Street, police said.

Mansfield police Lt. Robert Skropits said Steagall is considered armed and dangerous. He also said the location of the victim's 7-week-old baby is currently unknown, but it is possible the baby is with Steagall.

Skropits said an Amber Alert will be issued for the child.

The department responded to reports of shots fired at the apartment complex behind Graham Automall around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A body was removed from the apartment complex around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

