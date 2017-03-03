Mansfield woman charged for murdering 2-year-old

(Photo: Richland County Jail, Custom)

MANSFIELD - MANSFIELD - A local woman has been charged with the murder of a 2-year-old child in April 2016.

Allison Nething, 20, will be arraigned Tuesday in Richland County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

She was charged with murder and two counts of endangering children Thursday. She is being held in the Richland County Jail.

Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop and Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday at the prosecutor's office regarding the recent indictment and arrest of Nething.

Sheldon Friday confirmed the case was that of the child Marie Milner.

Milner was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital in April 2016 by a family member, then was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, where doctors performed emergency surgery for a subdural brain bleed.

She was removed from life support and died, according to the News Journal story which appeared on April 9, 2016.

Former Richland County Prosecutor Bambi Couch Page earlier said the child reportedly began having difficulty while with a babysitter at an undisclosed location.

The Richland County Sherff's Office Major Crimes investigated the case.

