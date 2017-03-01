Mom laughs during daughter's hearing, gets sent to jail

(NEWSER) – A Michigan mom who laughed during her daughter's sentencing hearing for killing a man while driving drunk ended up in jail herself. Wayne County Circuit Judge Qiana Lillard scolded the family of 25-year-old Amanda Kosal for giggling while the dead man's sister gave a victim impact statement last week, CBS News reports. The judge called mom Donna Kosal's boyfriend a "clown" and ordered him out of the courtroom. After exchanging words with the judge, the mother was taken into custody by a court officer. "Your disruptive and disrespectful behavior disrupted today's proceedings and you, ma'am, are going to the Wayne County Jail for 93 days," Lillard said.

"I understand that you all are very upset because your loved one is going to prison, but guess what—she's going to prison for the choices that she made," the judge told Kosal's family, per WDIV. The New York Post reports that after a night in jail and a tearful apology to the judge the next day, the mom's sentence was cut by 92 days. Her daughter was sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison for killing Jerome Zirker in a head-on crash while driving drunk. The crash seriously injured Zirker's fiancee, Brittany Johnson, the mother of his five children. (This Texas man got 99 years for his eighth DUI.)

