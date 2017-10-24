MORE 911 AUDIO | Strongsville teacher murdered: 'There's a lot of blood'

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Authorities have released another 911 call connected to the deadly stabbing of 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic.

The call came from a man who also lives in the Strongsville home on Blazing Star Drive where the murder took place. He identified the victim as his fiancee’s mother.

Here is a portion of the 911 call transcribed, which you can listen to in the player above:

“Somebody’s been attacked in my house.”

Dispatcher: They attacked who? Who was attacked?

“Mel Pleskovic. Mel Pleskovic was attacked.”

Dispatcher: She was attacked by whom? Do you know?

“No. We just came home. She’s on the kitchen floor. I took her son and my daughter outside. Her husband is inside with her now.”

Dispatcher: So the husband attacked her?

“No. No. No. We just came home. We just came home.”

Dispatcher You came home and found her injured on the floor?

“We found her in the kitchen. She’s not moving. I took the kids and I walked outside.”

Dispatcher: Did she look like she was beaten, or what?

“She has blood all around her. I didn’t look. I just grabbed the child and left.”

The call continued…

“There’s a lot of blood.”

Dispatcher: How do you know this woman?

“I live here. I live here. She’s my fiancees mother?”

Dispatcher: Has she like had anybody trying to harm her? Harass her? Anything like that?

“No. No.”

Dispatcher: Do you have a dog that lives at that house?

“We have two. We have two dogs.”

Dispatcher: Are the dogs there, or you don’t know?

“I don’t know. We just walked in the front door and we left.”

Dispatcher: We got a phone call from somebody who found a dog that belongs at your residence. That’s why I’m thinking the dogs got out, OK?

The caller said he had just come home with the victim’s husband.

Dispatcher: Do you see any like forced entry or anything to the house?

“I’m outside. The door was locked.”

Dispatcher: The door was locked?

“The front door was locked.”

Pleskovic was a 6th grade teacher at Strongsville Middle School.

The victim's husband also called 911. He told authorities they’ve had people breaking into their house and “now someone killed her.”

