Mother, son indicted in Katarina Bitterman case

A mother and son pair were indicted on several charges in the case of missing 17 year-old Katarina Bitterman.

Michael Julien, 19 and his mother, Renee Hanson, 43 both natives of Massachusetts were indicted Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury charged the pair with inducing panic, interference with custody, and obstructing justice; all felonies of the fifth degree.

Parma Police and the Cleveland Division of FBI worked together to find Bitterman.

Reported missing on March 4, Katarina Bitterman was found at the home of Julien and Hanson in Salem. Massachusetts on March 10.

After Bitterman was found, investigations revealed that both Hanson and Julien plotted to bring Bitterman back to Salem to live with them.

Hanson drove alone to Parma on March 4 to pick up Bitterman just a few blocks from home after her parents left.

Katarina Bitterman is being charged with one count of inducing panic.

Michael Julien is being held at Essex County Jail House of Corrections, and his mother Renee is not in custody at this time.

