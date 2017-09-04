NC man tells 911 he awoke from dream to find wife stabbed to death

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Morning weather forecast for September 4, 2017
-
Fire rages through Montana's Lolo Peak
-
6 p.m. weather forecast Sept 3, 2017
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
Morning weather forecast for September 4, 2017
-
Buddy Walk For Downs Syndrome 4 - Jasmine Monroe
-
Message from Houston to CLE
-
How DREAMers get to stay in U.S.
-
CLE National Air Show 6 - Eric Sever
-
Dawn Kendrick and North Ridgeville natives arrive in Houston with supplies
More Stories
-
Man dies in police-involved shooting outside Akron's…Sep. 4, 2017, 9:26 a.m.
-
Canfield Fair ride operators arrested for sex crime…Sep. 4, 2017, 7:54 a.m.
-
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams releases…Sep. 3, 2017, 10:21 p.m.