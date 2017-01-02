Neighbor: Boy cried 'somebody raped and killed my grandma'

Julia McTure, 47

ATLANTA – A 9-year-old boy discovered the body of his grandmother, who had been murdered, on New Year's Eve morning.

According to police, the boy found 47-year-old Julia McTure in their Hollywood Road apartment around 5:40 am Saturday. Police said McTure had injuries consistent with strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

A neighbor told 11Alive's Blayne Alexander she saw the boy standing outside of the apartment crying and he asked to use her phone. He said he woke up to use the bathroom but found his grandmother on the floor and she wouldn't wake up. The boy told neighbors the front door was also open.

She said he told her, "I'm trying to call my mom, I can't get in contact with her but somebody raped and kill my grandma."

Another neighbor described McTure as nice and outgoing.

"She was a nice lady...Her and her grandson would be outside and she would just be watching him," neighbor Keondria Edwards said.

Police found her body was found in the apartment’s living room.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect who committed this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Police - (404) 848-7231

