Northeast Ohio driver exam stations targeted by gunfire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- It's a crime that hit several Northeast Ohio communities overnight.

It started around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when authorities were advised that windows of a driver exam station at 650 Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls had been shot out.

A supervisor from the Canton post of the Highway Patrol was preparing to respond to the scene when he noticed the windshield and grill of his patrol car had been shot while parked in Stark County.

Investigators quickly learned windows were also shot out at the Canton driver exam station and BMV at 3195 Whitewood Street in North Canton.

But that’s not all.

Authorities were then notified that windows at the Barberton driver exam station on 175th Street SE in Barberton were shot out, too.

Nobody was hurt in any of the incidents.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation, including police departments in Cuyahoga Falls, Barberton and Uniontown.

