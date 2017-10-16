WATCH | Officials make announcement on Cuyahoga County rape kit arrests

rape kit (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office will make a pair of announcements regarding arrests related to DNA rape kit testing.

WKYC plans to stream the announcements live here around 10:30 a.m. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch it.)

One case stems from the 1999 rape of a 15-year-old girl. The other was a 2002 case in which a blind woman was raped.

© 2017 WKYC-TV