Ohio authorities say couple forged checks by dissolving ink

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police say a couple arrested on theft charges used a chemical to dissolve ink on stolen checks and then made the checks out to themselves.



Perrysburg Township Police Detective Sgt. Todd Curtis tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2nqDQXE ) that law enforcement agencies in 25 states along with the U.S. Postal Service were looking for the couple.



Curtis says Jason Majercik (mah-JER'-shik) and Christine Turcoliveri (ter-coh-lih-VERE'-ee) were arrested Friday after someone saw them going through letters placed in mailboxes for delivery.



The couple faces multiple preliminary charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of criminal tools.



They're scheduled for an initial appearance in Perrysburg Municipal Court Monday. They were being housed at the Wood County Justice Center. It wasn't clear if they had attorneys yet.



