Ohio detective pleads guilty to stealing pills from home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A former suburban Dayton detective will give up his Ohio peace officer certification after pleading guilty to stealing prescription pills from a home after police investigated a reported possible break-in.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Meno (MEE'-noh) faces up to 30 months in prison at his Jan. 31 sentencing after his guilty plea to theft of drugs, theft in office and obstructing official business.

Montgomery County Judge Mary Wiseman said Meno would be "forever disqualified' from holding any public position of trust in Ohio.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Kettering police responded Feb. 29 to call about a possible break-in at an elderly resident's home. The prosecutor said there was no break-in, but Meno returned later on a claimed follow-up and stole pain medication.

A message was left Friday for Meno's attorney.

