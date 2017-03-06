Olmsted Falls auxiliary officer, Boy Scout troop leader, charged with rape

The Olmsted Falls Police Department addressed the arrest of a volunteer auxiliary officer and Boy Scout troop leader in a press conference Monday evening.

The former officer was identified as 28-year-old Aaron Robertson. He is accused of multiple counts of rape against a 15-year-old boy.

According to Chief of Police, William Traine, a warrant was issued and Robertson was arrested without incident. He was booked at the Strongsville Police Department.

Traine says the investigation will continue and his department will work with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor to present this case to the Grand Jury for indictment.

Robertson was terminated from his position as auxiliary officer by Traine on Monday. Robertson did not have a criminal record prior to this investigation.

According to police, Robertson is facing more that ten counts of rape. Allegations first came forward last week.

"Our first priority is the safety and security of every resident in our city, especially children. We will do all in our power to ensure justice is served," said Traine.

If anyone has information, or believes their son may have been a victim, they can contact Olmsted Falls Police at 440-235-1234

(© 2017 WKYC)