One dead in Bedford shooting, suspect armed and dangerous

(Photo: Courtesy of Bedford Police)

BEDFORD, OHIO - Bedford Police is seeking information on a man who is a suspect in a fatal shooting that left one person dead on New Year's Day.

The shooting occurred at 474 Northfield Road at about 2:25 a.m Sunday.

According to Bedford Police, the alleged suspect is the man in the bottom right of the photo, who is armed and dangerous.

Police advise not to attempt to confront the man, but call police instead.

If you recognize the man, call Bedford Police at (440) 233-3408.

No arrests in the investigation have been made at this time.