One dead, one injured after shooting on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at E. 97th Street and Quebec Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

One man died from a gunshot wound to the head and a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Both men were taken to University Hospitals.

No arrests have been made and no further information is available this time.

Cleveland Homicide is investigating.

