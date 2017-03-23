One injured after shooting near Beachwood Place

(Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan/Randy White, WKYC)

BEACHWOOD - A shooting took place in the parking lot of the Saks Fifth Ave at Beachwood Place on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m.

Multiple shots were fired, and one victim has been identified.

The cause of the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects at this time.

Authorities are asking for anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Beachwood Police at (216) 464-2343.

