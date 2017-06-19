Overnight drive-by shooting injures one

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one male to the hospital in serious condition.

A male was walking down St. Clair Ave. when police say a gray SUV drove up, stopped and shot the unknown male.

The male managed to walk a block before police and EMS were able to stop and help on Ashburton Ave.

It is not clear where the male was shot at.

Police have made no arrests, and are still looking for the suspect vehicle.

