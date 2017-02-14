Parma man leads police on 130 mph chase

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

VICKERY - Authorities arrested a Parma man who led police on a high-speed chase Monday evening at speeds reaching in excess of 130 mph, according to Ohio Highway Patrol dispatch.

Steven Michel, 40, faces third-degree felony charges of failure to comply with a police signal when he led police on a chase between Sandusky and Ottawa Counties.

The chase began around 7:15 p.m. Monday when Michel took off in the eastbound direction of the Commodore Perry Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike. The chase ended around 9:12 p.m., according to dispatch, when an Ottawa County deputy located the vehicle Michel was driving, a gray four-door Acura.

Dispatch did not know details on how the chase ended but said it spanned 25.7 miles before ending at Mile Post 6 in Carroll Township near Genzman Road in Ottawa County.

The Milan Post of the Highway Patrol declined to provide information on the chase.

Dispatch with the patrol's Sandusky Post said there were no injuries reported during the chase.

Michel was being held without bail in the Sandusky County Jail on Tuesday.

